Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $304.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $310.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

