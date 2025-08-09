Top Toy Stocks To Watch Now – August 6th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, TKO Group, and Kroger are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is an investing slang term for highly speculative small-cap or micro-cap equities that trade at low prices and have limited liquidity. Because they’re often driven by retail speculation rather than fundamentals, their shares are likened to “playthings” for traders rather than serious, institutionally backed investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $26.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $970.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $980.80 and its 200-day moving average is $984.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $809.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. 12,161,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,099,102. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.26. 1,164,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,676. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. Kroger has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

