Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.2% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $574.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.