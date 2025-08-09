Lcnb Corp Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $425.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.67. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

