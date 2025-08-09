Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $455.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

