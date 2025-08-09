Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

