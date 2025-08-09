Cynosure Group LLC Cuts Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,977 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for 1.4% of Cynosure Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $274.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average of $221.50. The company has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $277.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

