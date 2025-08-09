Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $107.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.9333.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

