Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,286 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

