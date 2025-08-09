Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 476,100 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

