Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avant Capital LLC

Avant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Avant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

