Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lessened its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

