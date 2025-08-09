Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.