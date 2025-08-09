Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

