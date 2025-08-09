Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 437 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

IBM opened at $241.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.14 and a 200 day moving average of $258.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $189.00 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

