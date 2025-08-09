Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 318,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 70,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,616.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

