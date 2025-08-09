AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

