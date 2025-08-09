Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.08.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.