Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,565.68. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $470.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

