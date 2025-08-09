Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,082,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.99 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

