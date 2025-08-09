56,592 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.