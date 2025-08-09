Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 5,254 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

