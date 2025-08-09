Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,591 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

