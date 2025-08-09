JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $198.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

