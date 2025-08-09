Lcnb Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 276,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 265,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,561 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $585.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $588.16. The stock has a market cap of $711.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.23.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
