Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quince Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

QNCX opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Quince Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNCX. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quince Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.