Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $184.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,316.89. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,130,000 after buying an additional 302,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

