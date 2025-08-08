Origin Investment Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ORIQU) Quiet Period Set To End on August 11th

Origin Investment Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ORIQU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, August 11th. Origin Investment Corp I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Origin Investment Corp I to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.

Origin Investment Corp I stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Origin Investment Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

We are a blank check company incorporated on September 25, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

