PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Given a $24.00 Price Target by JMP Securities Analysts

JMP Securities set a $24.00 price target on PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get PRA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRA Group

PRA Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.54.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $287.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 805.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.