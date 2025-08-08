Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $164.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

NYSE:XYL opened at $143.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. Xylem’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 689.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,204,000 after purchasing an additional 966,399 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 390.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,009,000 after purchasing an additional 813,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $89,828,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

