Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $405.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $430.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $375.63 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $372.35 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($12.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. STF Management LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,905,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

