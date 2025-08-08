Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFP. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Canfor stock opened at C$12.78 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$12.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94.

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

