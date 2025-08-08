Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFP. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canfor
Canfor Price Performance
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.