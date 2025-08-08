MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of MDA Space from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on MDA Space from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$35.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.22.
MDA Space Trading Down 3.7%
In other news, Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$1,225,608.00. Also, Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total value of C$957,840.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,768. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.
