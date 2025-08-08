Fortis (TSE:FTS) Raised to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$71.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortis from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.82.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$69.84 on Tuesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$57.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.93. The company has a market cap of C$34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.02%.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

