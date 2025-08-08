Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.
Read Our Latest Report on PRIM
Primoris Services Trading Up 0.7%
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services
In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,550.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 102,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,480.97. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Primoris Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.