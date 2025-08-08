Core Natural Resources’ (CNR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Core Natural Resources stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.66. Core Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 57.0%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $482,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,045,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,630,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

