BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $114.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 5.56. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.18.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

