AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.33.

TSE ALA opened at C$41.30 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$42.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

