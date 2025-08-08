CAB Payments’ (CABP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CAB Payments Stock Down 1.4%

CABP stock opened at GBX 46.10 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.58. The company has a market cap of £117.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. CAB Payments has a 12-month low of GBX 37.30 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.80 ($1.79).

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

