Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

BHB stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $461.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,260,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth $1,464,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 321.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

