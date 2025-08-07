S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPGI opened at $562.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $566.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.