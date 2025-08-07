Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:DE opened at $509.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $343.38 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.29 and a 200 day moving average of $488.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

