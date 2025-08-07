Elgethun Capital Management Trims Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Shell by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 target price (down previously from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.