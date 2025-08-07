iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 512.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

