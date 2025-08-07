Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Increased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $113.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.