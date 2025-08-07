Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $12,093,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

