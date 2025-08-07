Evolution Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Evolution Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned about 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,620,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $97.62 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

