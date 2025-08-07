Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,604 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.89% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $672,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE CL opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.