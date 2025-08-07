Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,533,526,000 after acquiring an additional 114,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,326 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after acquiring an additional 391,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $625.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.33.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

