Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,340,000 after buying an additional 93,201 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $12,462,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

PLD opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

